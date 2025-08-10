Mineral and metal trading exchange might debut in India

The Indian government is considering the establishment of a mineral and metal trading exchange, similar to the London Metal Exchange (LME) or Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE). The proposal was discussed in a recent Cabinet meeting and aims at improving price discovery in the sector. The move comes as part of India's push for increased mineral production and self-reliance amid rising supply chain disruptions.

Legislative changes Amendments to Mines and Minerals Act The government plans to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, to facilitate the establishment of these exchanges. The existing Act does not have any provisions for developing a mineral market or such a mechanism. The proposed changes are intended to be included in the ongoing session of Parliament.

Current scenario MCX is India's largest commodity derivatives exchange In India, the biggest commodity derivatives exchange is MCX, a publicly listed entity based in Mumbai. It enables online trading of various commodities such as gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas. The Mining Ministry's Cabinet note highlighted global best practices where most mineral-rich countries have developed efficient trading exchanges supported by a legal framework.