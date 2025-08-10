REITs hit ₹1 lakh crore market value: What it means

REITs are now managing ₹1.63 lakh crore worth properties

Launched in 2019, REITs have made it way easier for regular people to invest in big office spaces.

By late FY25, they were managing over ₹1.63 lakh crore worth of top-grade properties and have paid out ₹22,800 crore to investors so far.

Thanks to regulatory support from SEBI and the Finance Ministry, more money is flowing in from both India and abroad—making REITs an increasingly solid option for anyone curious about real estate investing.