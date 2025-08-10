Next Article
Air India is spending $400 million to upgrade its planes
Air India is spending $400 million to upgrade its planes, promising a better flying experience with comfier seats and new tech.
The first two revamped Boeing 787-8s are set to be back in service by December, sporting fresh interiors and updated in-flight systems.
Upgrades will also include 13 Boeing 777-300ERs
Next up, 13 Boeing 777-300ERs will get their own upgrades starting in 2027.
Air India's also working on making flights more reliable by updating its older planes and retrofitting 27 A320neos between September 2024 and September 2025, helped by a new maintenance line in Hyderabad.
So if you're planning to fly soon, expect things to look—and feel—a lot nicer onboard.