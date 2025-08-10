Air India is spending $400 million to upgrade its planes

Upgrades will also include 13 Boeing 777-300ERs

Next up, 13 Boeing 777-300ERs will get their own upgrades starting in 2027.

Air India's also working on making flights more reliable by updating its older planes and retrofitting 27 A320neos between September 2024 and September 2025, helped by a new maintenance line in Hyderabad.

So if you're planning to fly soon, expect things to look—and feel—a lot nicer onboard.