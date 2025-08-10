Next Article
India plans to set up its own metal exchange
India is looking to launch its own mineral and metal trading exchange—think of it as a homegrown version of the London Metal Exchange.
The government wants to update old mining laws to make mineral pricing more transparent and efficient, according to a Cabinet note from August 7.
Why the government is pushing this
Right now, mineral prices in India are mostly self-reported and not always clear, which can put off investors.
By creating a regulated exchange and potentially allowing captive mines to sell more of their output (instead of just half), the government hopes to attract more investment, boost supply, and help India become more self-reliant in critical minerals—something that matters as global demand keeps rising.