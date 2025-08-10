Next Article
Air India to upgrade Dreamliners, A320neos: What it means
Air India is rolling out a massive ₹3,500 crore upgrade for its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners and Airbus A320neo planes.
Expect fresh cabin designs, better inflight entertainment, and tech upgrades—all aimed at making your flying experience smoother and more comfortable.
Timeline for the upgrades
Work on the Dreamliners kicked off in July 2025 in California and should wrap up by mid-2027.
For the A320neos, refurbishments started last September—over half are already done, with all set to finish by September 2025.
Plus, a new facility in Hyderabad is helping speed things up so these improvements hit both domestic and international routes sooner.