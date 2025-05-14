What's the story

A Pakistani foreign exchange trader, Abhay, has come out in support of India's Operation Sindoor. The operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people.

The trader criticized his country for breeding terrorism and praised the Indian army's efforts in a video on Instagram.

In his video, Abhay said, "I am Pakistani and I will say it straight. India had every right to hit back."