'India had every right': Pakistani man defends India's 'Operation Sindoor'
A Pakistani foreign exchange trader, Abhay, has come out in support of India's Operation Sindoor. The operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people.
The trader criticized his country for breeding terrorism and praised the Indian army's efforts in a video on Instagram.
In his video, Abhay said, "I am Pakistani and I will say it straight. India had every right to hit back."
He continued, "First, you attack their people, and when they respond, suddenly it's all about peace, human rights. But where was that same energy when 26 innocent lives were lost?"
"No one prefers war. Neither India nor Pakistan," Abhay added.
"But when you start breeding terrorism, don't act surprised when it comes back your way. It's easy to preach peace when it's not your people getting killed."
He added, "India never started this. They just responded. And to me, that is not an act of war. That is just justice."
He captioned his Instagram post: "As a Pakistani Hindu, this is my take. Jai Hind."
India's Operation Sindoor hit nine Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.
The Defense Ministry stated that over 100 terrorists were neutralized in this operation.
Following India's retaliatory action, Pakistan responded with heavy artillery shelling across the LoC, especially in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.
At least 16 died and over 50 were injured in Balakote, Mendhar, Krishna Ghati, and Mankote areas due to shelling.
The tension escalated further when Pakistani forces carried out drone and missile strikes on cities including J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.
These attacks were intercepted by the Indian defense system.
After three days of hostilities, both countries agreed to a ceasefire.