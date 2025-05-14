Trump signs $142 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia
What's the story
On his diplomatic tour to the Gulf states, United States President Donald Trump has reached a historic arms deal worth $142 billion with Saudi Arabia.
The White House has called this agreement the "largest defense sales agreement in history."
The trip reflects a shift in Middle Eastern politics dominated by Trump's "America first" platform, which prioritizes domestic US economic and security interests over foreign alliances and international law.
Diplomatic breakthrough
Trump to meet Syria's new leader
Apart from the arms deal, the White House has confirmed that Trump will also meet Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa.
The informal meeting will be a major diplomatic breakthrough, as it will be the first face-to-face interaction between a US president and a Syrian leader since Bill Clinton met Hafez al-Assad in Geneva in 2000.
Policy shift
Trump plans to lift sanctions on Syria
On his recent visit, Trump also announced plans to lift sanctions on Syria after talks with Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman.
He said, "I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria...to give them a chance at greatness."
In return for lifting sanctions on Syria, Sharaa has offered Syrian oil, reconstruction contracts, and plans to build a Trump Tower in Damascus.
Though the details of these proposals are still unclear, they have been welcomed with enthusiasm by Sharaa's team.
Investment commitment
Saudi Crown Prince pledges $600 billion investment in US
Trump's visit was largely focused on economic interests and securing quick wins for the administration.
At a lunch with Trump, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed promised a $600 billion investment in the US.
The trip was also marked by big-ticket investment deals, including a proposed gift from Qatar's ruling family of a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet that could be converted into a presidential plane.