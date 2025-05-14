What's the story

Cardinal Robert Prevost, the first-ever United States-born pope, took on the title of Pope Leo XIV last week.

According to Fortune, he is expected to receive a monthly salary of $33,000, or roughly $396,000 a year. Government leaders receive a $400,000 basic income, with at least another $170,000 a year in supplementary allowances.

It is still unclear whether Pope Leo XIV will accept a salary.

His predecessor, Francis, refused any sort of salary when he became the Pope in 2013.