Indian-origin student dies after falling from balcony during Bahamas trip
What's the story
Gaurav Jaisingh, an Indian-origin senior at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, tragically died in a balcony fall during a trip to the Bahamas on Sunday.
The incident happened at a hotel on Paradise Island and is being investigated by the local authorities.
Jaisingh was scheduled to graduate just days later and was on a pre-graduation trip to the Caribbean country.
Incident
Accident details and response
According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Jaisingh had fallen from an upper-level balcony at a hotel on Paradise Island.
Authorities were notified at 10:00pm local time, after reports of a man falling from the balcony when he was with his roommates in their room.
He was discovered unresponsive on a lower floor and died due to his injuries during transportation to the hospital.
University life
Jaisingh's involvement at Bentley University
Jaisingh was a finance major and a member of the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity at Bentley University.
He was also actively involved in Bentley's South Asian Students Association, his LinkedIn profile stated.
The university has conveyed its condolences to Jaisingh's family, friends, and loved ones in a statement after the incident.
Community impact
Bentley University's response and student reactions
Bentley University called the incident "an enormous tragedy" for its community.
Fellow students mourned Jaisingh's death, with senior Sydney Bazin telling WHDH channel that he was hoping to honor him during graduation.
Isabella Abeiga, another student, said she was shocked at the news so close to graduation day.
The Royal Bahamas Police Investigations Unit is continuing its probe into this tragic incident.