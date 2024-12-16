Summarize Simplifying... In short Cyclone Chido has caused severe damage in France's Mayotte, with thousands feared dead and infrastructure, including hospitals and schools, severely affected.

The cyclone, intensified by climate change, has also impacted the Comoros Islands and Mozambique, and is expected to trigger floods in Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.

The cyclone, intensified by climate change, has also impacted the Comoros Islands and Mozambique, and is expected to trigger floods in Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.

Amidst the devastation, France and international organizations are stepping up relief efforts, though challenges remain due to damaged airports and power infrastructure.

Cyclone Chido has devastated Mayotte

Cyclone Chido devastates France's Mayotte, casualties could be in thousands

By Snehil Singh 10:55 am Dec 16, 2024

What's the story Cyclone Chido has devastated Mayotte, a French territory in the Indian Ocean. The cyclone is the strongest to strike the region in nearly a century. Local authorities fear the death toll could run into hundreds or even thousands. Mayotte Prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville said, "I think there will definitely be several hundred, perhaps we will come close to a thousand or even several thousand" deaths.

Relief efforts

Infrastructure damage and rescue challenges in Mayotte

The cyclone has wreaked havoc on infrastructure, including hospitals and schools. Rescue operations are ongoing but are severely hampered by damaged airports and power infrastructure. France is dispatching more soldiers, firefighters, and medical personnel to help with relief operations. Supplies are being flown and shipped from Reunion Island, a nearby French territory.

Population impact

Shantytowns destroyed, undocumented residents fear deportation

The cyclone has also leveled shantytowns where a majority of Mayotte's population, including many undocumented residents, lived. The situation is further complicated by Muslim burial customs, which necessitate quick burials, making it difficult to confirm the final death toll. Former nurse Ousseni Balahachi noted that some people avoided seeking help due to fears of deportation.

Regional impact

Cyclone Chido's aftermath extends beyond Mayotte

The cyclone caused minor damage to the Comoros Islands before striking Mozambique, where three deaths have been reported. The remnants of Cyclone Chido are expected to bring heavy rain to Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Zambia, potentially triggering floods. International support is being offered, with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressing readiness to assist France. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said his organization "stands ready to support communities in need of essential health care."

Environmental factors

Climate change linked to Cyclone Chido's intensity

Experts attribute Cyclone Chido's intensity to climate change, pointing to abnormally warm Indian Ocean temperatures. The United Nations has warned that 1.7 million people are at risk of potential flooding in the affected areas. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said he would travel to Mayotte with more personnel and equipment. A first aid plane landed with medical supplies and staff, while Pope Francis urged prayers for Mayotte's residents during his Corsica visit.