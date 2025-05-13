India expels Pakistani diplomat for 'undiplomatic activities'
What's the story
India has expelled a Pakistani diplomat, branding him "persona non grata" for carrying out functions not deemed proper for his office.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the expulsion in a statement saying that the official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi was directed to exit India in 24 hours.
However, it did not elaborate on the alleged undiplomatic activities.
Rising tensions
Diplomatic tensions escalate following Pahalgam attack
The Pakistani diplomat's expulsion comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, which have been further heightened following the April 22, 2025, attack in Pahalgam.
In response to the incident, India accused Pakistan of sponsoring cross-border terrorism and retaliated by suspending visa services for Pakistani nationals, recalling diplomatic staff, closing borders, and withdrawing from the Indus Waters Treaty.
Diplomatic actions
India takes diplomatic measures against Pakistan
On April 23, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conducted a special press briefing announcing measures in response to Pakistan's alleged involvement in the Pahalgam attack.
The government temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, pending a halt to its support for terrorism.
India also closed the integrated check post at the Attari-Wagah border and imposed a travel ban on Pakistani nationals while canceling all previously issued visas.
Espionage arrests
Punjab Police detains suspects linked to expelled diplomat
In a separate development, the Punjab Police recently arrested two suspected spies of the sacked Pakistani official.
Based on credible intel, they first nabbed one who was sharing classified info on Indian Army movements with a handler in Pakistan.
Interrogation of the accused led to further revelations, including the arrest of a second aide.