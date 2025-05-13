What's the story

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, head of the Indian Air Force (IAF), was the driving force behind India's recent successful operation against Pakistan's Nur Khan Air Base at Rawalpindi.

The operation was a game-changer in the four-day escalation between India and its nuclear-armed neighbor.

According to defense sources quoted by News18, ACM Singh personally chose top IAF pilots for the high-stakes mission to ensure maximum precision and impact.

"We should go for the kill," he reportedly said.