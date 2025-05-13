How IAF chief led daring strike on Pakistan's major airbase
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, head of the Indian Air Force (IAF), was the driving force behind India's recent successful operation against Pakistan's Nur Khan Air Base at Rawalpindi.
The operation was a game-changer in the four-day escalation between India and its nuclear-armed neighbor.
According to defense sources quoted by News18, ACM Singh personally chose top IAF pilots for the high-stakes mission to ensure maximum precision and impact.
"We should go for the kill," he reportedly said.
Target selection
Strategic targeting of Pakistan's military infrastructure
The strike was on a key Pakistan Air Force (PAF) installation, which has several transport squadrons, air refueling units, and a training ground.
The air base is also situated near the headquarters of Pakistan's Strategic Plans Division, which manages and secures the country's nuclear arsenal, which is now estimated to include 170 or more warheads.
This strategic targeting was likely to send a clear IAF over PAF message.
Diplomatic fallout
India's operation triggered diplomatic scramble
After the operation, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir was reportedly made to take cover in a bunker for two hours. He was later shifted from his official residence to a secure place.
The Pakistan army confirmed 11 personnel, including five from the PAF, were killed in the operation.
It triggered a diplomatic scramble in Islamabad as Pakistan urgently reached out to the US, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and China for mediation.
Ceasefire agreement
Ceasefire reached after DGMO-level talks
Later, Pakistan reached out to India for DGMO-level talks, which took place on May 10.
Both sides agreed to stop all military action and firing and declared a ceasefire after four days of fighting.
A US official with knowledge of Pakistan's nuclear program told The New York Times that Pakistan was afraid its nuclear command authority was India's target.
"It could have been interpreted as a warning that India could do just that," the official added.