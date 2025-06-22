Update your browser now! Critical vulnerabilities found in Google Chrome

The vulnerabilities in question affect Chrome versions older than 137.0.7151.119/.120 for Windows and Mac, and earlier than 137.0.7151.119 for Linux systems. Cybersecurity experts say these issues arise from an integer overflow bug in Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine and the use-after-free errors in the Profiler tool. The flaws could be exploited when a user unknowingly visits a specially crafted malicious website, posing a major threat to both individual users and businesses alike.

Steps

How to update Chrome?

Google has already rolled out a patched version of Chrome—137.0.7151.119/.120 for Windows and Mac, and 137.0.7151.119 for Linux systems—to address these vulnerabilities. Users are advised to ensure their browsers are up to date as soon as possible to avoid any potential attacks from these vulnerabilities. To manually update Chrome, users can head to the three-dot menu in the top right corner, tap on 'Help,' then click on 'About Google Chrome.'