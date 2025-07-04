2nd ODI preview: Can Bangladesh bounce back against Sri Lanka?  

The second One-Day International match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is scheduled for Saturday, 5 July 2025, at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After a dominant display in the opening ODI, Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0. Bangladesh, having suffered a dramatic collapse in the first game, must win this match to keep their hopes alive in the series. Here we look at the preview of the second ODI.

Details Here are the track conditions The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium is known to favor spinners, making it tough for batters to survive. As many as 177 ODIs have been held at this iconic venue. Teams batting first have clinched 97 of these games with 233 being the average first-innings score (68 defeats). Notably, the series opener also took place at the same venue, which saw spinners help SL defend the 244-run total.

Information Here are the streaming details The match will get underway at 2:30pm IST, with the toss taking place at 2:00pm. In India, the match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website. Meanwhile, Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

H2H A look at the head-to-head records As per ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka hold a massive advantage over Bangladesh in terms of head-to-head stats in ODIs. The Lankan Lions have secured 44 wins while Bangladesh registered only 12 victories (NR: 2). SL have won 21 of their 22 concluded home ODIs against Bangladesh. The Tigers won 2-1 when these two sides last met in an ODI series, in Bangladesh last year.

Match significance SL eye series win; Bangladesh aim for comeback Charith Asalanka's century and Wanindu Hasaranga's four-wicket haul powered the home team in the series opener. The duo would be keen to replicate their heroics. Bangladesh, who crumbled from 100/1 to 105/8 in just 20 balls during the first ODI, will be eager to make a comeback. Key players like Tanzid Hasan, Taskin Ahmed﻿, and Jaker Ali showed promise despite their loss in the previous match.

XIs Here are the probable XIs Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando. Bangladesh Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.