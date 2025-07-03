Ajantha Mendis vs Wanindu Hasaranga: Who boasts better ODI numbers? 

Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga has achieved a major milestone by becoming the second-fastest player from his country to complete 100 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The feat came during the first ODI of a three-match series against Bangladesh at Colombo on Wednesday. Hasaranga's achievement comes in 64 matches, just one more than Ajantha Mendis, who reached this milestone in 63 matches. On this note, let's compare Hasaranga and Mendis's ODI numbers.

Career highlights Hasaranga took eight years to complete 100 ODI wickets As mentioned, Hasaranga, who received his maiden ODI cap in 2017, took just 64 matches to reach the 100-wicket mark. According to ESPNcricinfo, this is four matches less than the legendary Lasith Malinga, who is the next fastest Sri Lankan bowler to achieve this feat. Meanwhile, Mendis, who made his ODI debut in 2008, took his 100th wicket in 2013 against South Africa. No other Lankan bowler has completed 100 wickets inside 70 matches.

Match details Hasaranga owns four ODI four-fers In the first ODI against Bangladesh, Hasaranga started with 99 wickets and ended with impressive figures of 4/10 in 7.5 overs. This was his fifth four-wicket haul in ODIs as three of his four ODI fifers came in successive games. Former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis is the only other bowler with as many back-to-back fifers. Meanwhile, Mendis claimed seven four-fers and three five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

Information Hasaranga set to equal Mendis The Bangladesh game marked the ninth occasion of Hasaranga claiming at least four wickets in an ODI match. Mendis accomplished the feat 10 times in ODIs. However, the latter played 87 games in his career while Hasaranga has just 64 caps so far.

DYK Hasaranga owns second-best figures for SL in ODIs Hasaranga ran past the Zimbabwe batting order with a terrific seven-wicket haul in the 2024 Colombo ODI. He finished with 7/19 from 5.5 overs, recording the second-best bowling figure by a Sri Lankan bowler in the format. Hasranga is only behind Chaminda Vaas's 8/18 against Zimbabwe in 2001. Mendis is fourth on this list, having claimed 6/13 against India in 2008.

Information Hasaranga and Mendis share this record Hasaranga and Mendis are among the four SL bowlers to have claimed at least six wickets in an ODI on multiple occasions. Both spinners accomplished the feat twice. Akila Dananjaya and Vaas are other bowlers on this list.

Average Mendis owns best average for SL in ODIs Mendis's average of 21.86 is still the best among SL bowlers with 100-plus ODI scalps. Hasaranga is third on this list with an average of 24.31, behind Mendis and Muttiah Muralitharan (23.07). Mendis (4.80) also pips the active leg-spinner (5.08) in terms of economy rate in the format. However, the two have bowled in different eras as Hasaranga's ODI debut came around two years after Mendis's final appearance in the format.