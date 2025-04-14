Next Vision Pro may use Mac to fix latency issues
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on two new iterations of its Vision Pro headset, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported.
The tech giant plans to build a lighter and more affordable version of the current model.
Another headset is also in the pipeline. It will tether to a Mac to tackle latency issues in real-world use cases.
The development comes as Apple continues to invest heavily in augmented reality (AR) technology.
Redesign
Shifting from basic refresh to innovative redesign
Initially, Apple had planned a simple but meaningful upgrade for the Vision Pro headset, with the M2 chip being replaced by an M5 chip for improved performance and battery life.
However, Gurman now reports that Apple is shifting its focus toward a more innovative redesign.
The updated Vision Pro will prioritize enterprise applications and feature a wired connection to a Mac, offering ultra-low latency essential for professional use cases like surgical imaging or flight simulation.
Concerns
Weight and price concerns
The current Vision Pro headset weighs nearly 680g, which can lead to neck and head strain after prolonged use.
Plus, it is priced at $3,500 (around ₹3 lakh), making it seven times more expensive than Meta Quest 3.
Gurman hints Apple is working to address these issues in the upcoming models of the Vision Pro headset.
Focus
Apple's focus on AR glasses-style model
Apple is said to be focusing on an AR glasses-style model, which will be lighter and cheaper than the existing Vision Pro headset.
Gurman says this product remains a high priority for Apple even though there have been mixed reports about its possible delay.
The tech giant has not given any concrete details on how it plans to make this new headset lighter and cheaper.