You may soon be able to use iPhones using mind-control
What's the story
Apple is working with Synchron, a medtech start-up specializing in implantable brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), as per the Wall Street Journal.
The partnership intends to establish a new standard for this technology, allowing users to control Apple devices with nothing but their thoughts.
As of now, the first device from this collaboration is in early testing and has yielded promising results.
Function
Understanding the technology behind BCIs
BCIs are complex devices that merge different scientific and technological fields.
They work by translating brain signals, which are transmitted as electrical activity through neurons, into commands that a computer or machine can comprehend.
This technology is mainly designed to help people with physical disabilities but is also being investigated for cognitive enhancement purposes.
Classification
Different types of BCIs and their applications
Broadly, there are three categories of BCIs - non-invasive, partially invasive, and invasive.
The non-invasive ones can be integrated into wearable headsets, while the partially invasive ones are placed on the brain stem or surface.
The invasive chips have electrodes implanted directly in the brain.
Synchron's device falls under the partially invasive category, while Elon Musk-owned Neuralink operates an invasive system.
Trials
Stentrode's testing and performance
Synchron's Stentrode BCI has been tested on 10 volunteers so far.
One of them was Mark Jackson, an Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) patient who was able to control the Apple Vision Pro using brain signals.
This was possible using the Switch Control feature in Apple's operating systems that lets users switch control to a new input device.