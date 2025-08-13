Mumbai pigeon feeding row escalates: 25-30 protesters detained
What's the story
Several members of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, including its president Govardhan Deshmukh, were detained by police on Wednesday. According to Mid-Day, at least 25 to 30 people were detained. The detentions took place during a protest at a kabutarkhana (pigeon feeding area) in Mumbai's Dadar area. The protest was staged in support of the ban on pigeon feeding. Ahead of the protest, nearby Jain temple were closed and heavy security was deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.
Protest details
Deshmukh demands action against anti-pigeon feeding protesters
During the protest, Deshmukh demanded action against those who protested at the kabutarkhana on August 6. He also questioned security officers about why no charges were filed against the accused Jain community members for protesting at the kabutarkhana. On that day, protesters had removed a tarpaulin cover put up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to discourage feeding pigeons and clashed with police. However, Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha later clarified that Jain community had no role in the protest.
Twitter Post
The police had denied them permission
Members of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti were detained by police on Wednesday morning after gathering at 11:30 am near Dadar Kabutarkhana to protest against the structure. The police had denied them permission for the demonstration a day earlier. Samiti leader Govardhan Deshmukh… pic.twitter.com/3SFTJ4IAff— Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 13, 2025
Court ruling
Bombay HC's clarification on kabutarkhanas
Speaking to Mid-Day, Chetan Kamble, the founder of the Chakachak Dadar organization and a social activist, said, "It is appalling that the police have detained at least 25 to 30 people...But last week when a mob violently tore down the plastic covering at the Kabutarkhana, the authorities remained mute spectators. " On August 7, the Bombay High Court clarified that it had not ordered the closure of kabutarkhanas but only refrained from staying a closure order by the municipal corporation.
SC decision
Supreme Court's stance on high court order
The court emphasized the importance of human life and said any health risks to senior citizens and children should be considered. A committee of experts can look into whether old kabutarkhanas should continue, it added. The Supreme Court on Monday also refused to intervene in the high court's order directing the BMC to take action against those feeding pigeons. The same day, Jain monk Muni Nileshchandra Vijay warned of launching an indefinite hunger strike from Wednesday against kabutarkhanas closure.