Mumbai pigeon feeding row escalates: 25-30 protesters detained 

Several members of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, including its president Govardhan Deshmukh, were detained by police on Wednesday. According to Mid-Day, at least 25 to 30 people were detained. The detentions took place during a protest at a kabutarkhana (pigeon feeding area) in Mumbai 's Dadar area. The protest was staged in support of the ban on pigeon feeding. Ahead of the protest, nearby Jain temple were closed and heavy security was deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Protest details Deshmukh demands action against anti-pigeon feeding protesters During the protest, Deshmukh demanded action against those who protested at the kabutarkhana on August 6. He also questioned security officers about why no charges were filed against the accused Jain community members for protesting at the kabutarkhana. On that day, protesters had removed a tarpaulin cover put up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to discourage feeding pigeons and clashed with police. However, Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha later clarified that Jain community had no role in the protest.

Twitter Post The police had denied them permission Members of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti were detained by police on Wednesday morning after gathering at 11:30 am near Dadar Kabutarkhana to protest against the structure. The police had denied them permission for the demonstration a day earlier. Samiti leader Govardhan Deshmukh… pic.twitter.com/3SFTJ4IAff — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 13, 2025

Court ruling Bombay HC's clarification on kabutarkhanas Speaking to Mid-Day, Chetan Kamble, the founder of the Chakachak Dadar organization and a social activist, said, "It is appalling that the police have detained at least 25 to 30 people...But last week when a mob violently tore down the plastic covering at the Kabutarkhana, the authorities remained mute spectators. " On August 7, the Bombay High Court clarified that it had not ordered the closure of kabutarkhanas but only refrained from staying a closure order by the municipal corporation.