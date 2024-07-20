In short Simplifying... In short Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, one of Bollywood's power couples, often find themselves at odds over parenting choices and household settings, such as their son's bedtime and air conditioner temperature.

Kareena reveals point of contention between her and Saif

By Isha Sharma 09:31 am Jul 20, 202409:31 am

What's the story Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are preparing to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on October 16. In a recent interview with The Week, Kapoor Khan shared the difficulties of balancing time when both spouses are actors. "This is what happens when there are two actors in the house," she said, citing an instance where conflicting schedules had them passing like ships in the night.

Couple conflicts

Disagreements over parenting and household preferences

The Crew actor also revealed that most of their disagreements stem from not being able to spend enough time together. The couple doesn't fight over money, but parenting decisions and household preferences often lead to disputes. For instance, Kapoor Khan gets upset when Khan allows their son Taimur to stay up late. Another common cause for disagreement is the setting of their air conditioner, with Kapoor Khan preferring 20 degrees Celsius and Khan favoring a cooler 16 degrees Celsius!

Marriage

Kapoor Khan on how marriage has changed her

Further talking about how marriage has changed her, she said, "Marriage has changed me for the better. I am more responsible. We feed off each other. We are like, 'if he grounds me, I ground him'. If I am going a little crazy, he will always tell me and vice versa." This is Khan's second marriage; he was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he has two children: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Career updates

Upcoming projects of the couple

On the professional front, Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her upcoming film The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta and set to release on September 13. Meanwhile, the Race actor is preparing for his role in the Telugu film Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. In this film, he will be seen in a negative role alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Devara is slated to hit cinemas on September 27.