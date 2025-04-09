What's the story

Punjab Kings's 24-year-old opening batter Priyansh Arya broke a plethora with his incredible ton against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.

Arya played the historic knock in Mullanpur as PBKS recorded an 18-run win. The southpaw brought up his three-figure score off just 39 balls, now the joint fourth-fastest ton in IPL history.

Here are the fastest centuries in the tournament.