A look at fastest centuries in IPL history
What's the story
Punjab Kings's 24-year-old opening batter Priyansh Arya broke a plethora with his incredible ton against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.
Arya played the historic knock in Mullanpur as PBKS recorded an 18-run win. The southpaw brought up his three-figure score off just 39 balls, now the joint fourth-fastest ton in IPL history.
Here are the fastest centuries in the tournament.
#1
30 balls by Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013
As per Cricbuzz, the legendary Chris Gayle tops this list with a 30-ball century.
Gayle scored an unbeaten 175 (66) for Royal Challengers Bangaluru against Pune Warriors in 2013. He struck 13 fours and 17 sixes in that record-breaking knock.
Gayle, who reached his ton off just 30 balls, still has the highest individual score in T20 cricket.
#2
37 balls by Yusuf Pathan (RR) vs MI, Mumbai, 2010
In IPL 2010, the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium saw Yusuf Pathan go berserk.
Pathan smashed a 37-ball century, still the second-fastest in the cash-rich league.
Despite Pathan's heroics, the Royals fell four runs short while chasing a record 213. He smoked 9 fours and 8 sixes, finishing with a strike-rate of 270.27.
#3
38 balls by David Miller (PBKS) vs RCB, Mohali, 2013
David Miller's IPL career has been highlighted by a few milestones.
He owns the third-fastest century in IPL history, a feat he achieved off just 37 deliveries during the 2013 season while playing for Punjab Kings.
Miller hammered an unbeaten 101 off 38 balls (8 fours and 7 sixes) against RCB in Mohali. He helped PBKS chase down 191 in 18 overs.
#4
39 balls by Travis Head and Priyansh Arya
In 2024, Travis Head hammered the fastest-ever century by a Sunrisers Hyderabad batter. His 39-ball ton came against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
His 41-ball 102 powered SRH to 287/3, the highest total in IPL history.
As mentioned, Arya is the latest entrant on this list. With his 42-ball 103, he became the eighth uncapped player to score an IPL century.