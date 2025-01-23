What's the story

OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) firm, has challenged the jurisdiction of Indian courts in a copyright infringement lawsuit filed against it.

The company made the assertion in the Delhi High Court, citing its non-existent physical presence in India as the basis for its stance.

The development comes as part of an ongoing legal dispute with news agency ANI, which has accused OpenAI of unauthorized use of its content to train ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI chatbot.