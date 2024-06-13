The new model will be the first all-electric offering from MINI in India

MINI Countryman electric SUV now available for pre-booking in India

Jun 13, 2024

What's the story MINI has initiated pre-booking for its highly anticipated all-electric SUV, the Countryman, in India. The vehicle is set to hit the market in the coming weeks. Prospective buyers can reserve their MINI Countryman electric on the automaker's official website. The new model will be the first all-electric offering from MINI in India, marking a significant shift in the brand's strategy toward sustainable mobility.

About the car

Countryman's design and features

The design of the all-electric MINI Countryman draws inspiration from the new Cooper S. It features an octagonal front grille, redesigned headlights and taillamps. The interior of the vehicle mirrors the minimalist aesthetic of the Cooper S, with a circular touchscreen dominating the dashboard. The gear selector is located on the panel below the infotainment screen, along with other controls for ease of use. The car also offers Level 2 ADAS safety features.

Specifications

Powertrain options and pricing

The MINI Countryman electric will be available with two powertrain options. The first is a single-motor, front-wheel-drive version that delivers 204hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The second is a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version that offers a robust 313hp of power and 494Nm of torque. Both variants are equipped with a 66.45kWh battery pack that provides a range of up to 462km. The pricing for the new model is yet to be announced.