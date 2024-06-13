Next Article

The new M2 now starts at $66,075 (approximately ₹55 lakh)

2025 BMW M2 debuts with more power and updated cabin

By Mudit Dube Jun 13, 2024

What's the story BMW has unveiled the 2025 iteration of its M2, marking the first significant update since its debut in 2023. The new model boasts a power increase in its 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline-six engine. The manual version now delivers 473hp/550Nm, a 20hp increase from its predecessor. The automatic variant offers an even more robust output of 473hp/600Nm. Both versions have improved their 0-100km/h times by 0.1 seconds, with the manual now at 4.1 seconds and the automatic at 3.9 seconds.

Design

The new M2 offers a diverse color palette

The 2025 BMW M2 introduces a vibrant color palette with eight new shades. These include Java Green metallic, Voodoo Blue, Grigio Telesto Pearl Effect metallic, Twilight Purple Pearl Effect metallic, Sao Paulo Yellow, Vegas Red metallic, Portimao Blue metallic, and Skyscraper Grey metallic. The wheels now come in a bright silver finish, adding to the design options for buyers. The exterior badging has been updated to black with a silver border, and the exhaust tips are now standard in black.

Interiors

Interior enhancements and tech upgrades in the new M2

The interior of the 2025 BMW M2 features a new flat-bottom steering wheel design available in leather or Alcantara, with heating functionality. A new Black Vernasca leather seat option with red accents is now available. The center console has been updated with new adjustment controls for the air vents. The car also comes with iDrive 8.5, a significant upgrade from the previous iDrive 8 system. As for pricing, the new M2 now starts at $66,075 (approximately ₹55 lakh).