Next Article

Indian customers can expect it in 2025

Renault's upcoming 3-row Duster spotted testing in India: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:18 pm Jun 12, 202407:18 pm

What's the story Renault is gearing up to re-enter the premium segment in India with the launch of its next-generation Duster. The French automaker has been testing the three-row version of the SUV, known as the Bigster, in Dacia guise. Despite heavy camouflage, several design elements have been revealed, hinting at what Indian customers can expect in 2025. The test mule was spotted with a silhouette similar to the two-row Duster, along with other familiar features.

Looks

Bigster to share design elements with 2-row Duster

The spy shots of the Bigster reveal design elements that are also present in the next-generation two-row Duster. These include pillar-mounted door handles, headlamp design, wheel style, and taillamp shape. This suggests that Renault is aiming for a consistent family look across its SUV range. The three-row model is expected to share its cabin and facility list with the two-row version, but will have unique color schemes.

Specifications

Extended length and engine options

The Bigster will be longer than its two-row counterpart by 100-150mm to accommodate the third row of seats. The Indian market is expected to have three engine options for the SUV. These include a 1.6-liter petrol-hybrid, a 1.2-liter petrol-hybrid, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor with LPG compatibility, for select markets. However, it is likely that only the first two options will be available in India.

Competition

Bigster to compete with other 3-row SUVs in India

The Bigster, as it is currently known, will compete with other three-row SUVs in India such as the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Kia Carens, and Tata Safari. It will also rival upcoming three-row models from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. The SUV is expected to be priced between ₹14-18 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an attractive option for customers in this segment.