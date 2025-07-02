'Don't like Brahmins': Bihar cop beats, makes e-rickshawalla lick spit 

A police officer in Sheikhpura, Bihar , has been suspended after he allegedly assaulted an e-rickshaw driver and forced him to lick his spit. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the driver, Praduman Kumar, had dropped off passengers in Mehus village. According to Bhaskar English, the dispute between Kumar and the cop, Praveen Chandra Diwakar, the in-charge of Mehus police station, started over giving way on the road.

Incident escalation Dispute started over giving way on the road Kumar claimed that Diwakar, who was riding a bike in plain clothes, came up from behind and asked him to give way, which he couldn't as there were vehicles in front of him. Furious, Diwakar stopped him at an intersection and started abusing him. After a brief argument, Diwakar called for a police vehicle and got Kumar arrested. During the arrest, Diwakar allegedly beat Kumar with a stick 50-60 times on the road and even accused him of drinking alcohol.

Police station abuse 'Don't even like to see people of Brahmin caste' At the police station, Diwakar allegedly abused Kumar again and asked him his caste. When Kumar said he was a Brahmin, Diwakar allegedly replied, "I don't even like to see people of the Brahmin caste." He then spat on the ground and forced Kumar to lick it. The driver is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries at Sheikhpura Sadar Hospital.