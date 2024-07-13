In short Simplifying... In short Nita Ambani shone at Anant and Radhika's wedding, wearing a 100-carat diamond necklace and yellow diamond Nizami earrings.

The wedding, held at Mumbai's Jio World Plaza, is considered one of the most expensive in history, with pre-wedding festivities featuring performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, and Justin Bieber, and guests including Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

Nita Ambani's 100-carat diamond necklace draws attention at Anant-Radhika's wedding

Nita Ambani dazzles in 100-carat diamond necklace at Anant-Radhika's wedding

By Isha Sharma 04:09 pm Jul 13, 2024

What's the story Nita Ambani, wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, showcased a stunning 100-carat yellow diamond necklace at her son Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant on Friday. The necklace, a five-strand masterpiece crafted by Mumbai-based jewellers Kantilal Chhotalal, took over 1,000 hours to create! The central yellow diamond was surrounded by portrait cut diamonds and paired with an 80-carat emerald-cut solitaire drop.

The jewelers shared on Instagram, "Her yellow diamond Nizami earrings accentuated with perfectly cut portrait diamonds, solitaire ser, yellow pear diamond tikka, and solitaire hairpins complete her ensemble, with every diamond celebrating her enduring power of love, legacy, and exceptional savoir-faire." "Portrait-cut diamonds, the heritage cut favoured by Mughal royals for their sheer grandeur, surround the central motif. Five rows of flawlessly matched round solitaires create a river of brilliance, amplifying the warmth of the unparalleled central motif."

Anant married Merchant at the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai in what is considered one of history's most expensive weddings. The pre-wedding festivities included a three-day bash in Jamnagar, hosting international elites like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. The celebration featured private concerts from Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh, followed by a luxury cruise across the Mediterranean with Katy Perry performing for guests. In the week leading up to the wedding, Justin Bieber performed at the sangeet ceremony.