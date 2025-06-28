Page Loader
MOSAIC initiative was launched in 2015

Tata Steel mulls a 20% diverse workforce by 2028

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 28, 2025
05:00 pm
Tata Steel has announced its goal to achieve a 20% diverse workforce across the group by 2028. The announcement comes as part of the company's MOSAIC initiative, which focuses on diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Launched in 2015, MOSAIC seeks to make inclusion a core experience within Tata Steel's organizational culture.

MOSAIC initiative focuses on equitable and inclusive workplace

Tata Steel is redefining norms in male-dominated sectors with progressive HR policies. These include equal benefits for LGBTQIA+ partners, gender-neutral parental leaves, and support for gender transition. The company also provides inclusive relocation and travel benefits. MOSAIC is built on five strategic pillars: recruitment, sensitization, retention & development, infrastructure, and celebration. These pillars cater to the unique needs of diverse communities such as women, persons with disabilities (PwDs), the LGBTQIA+ community, and affirmative action groups.

Creating an ecosystem where everyone can thrive

Atrayee Sanyal, Chief People Officer at Tata Steel, emphasized the company's long-standing commitment to people-centric HR policies. She said that their goal has always been to create a more equitable and inclusive workplace where individuals are valued for who they are. Sanyal also highlighted their belief in diversity and creating an ecosystem where everyone can thrive and contribute meaningfully.

Inclusion initiatives driven by MOSAIC

Since its inception, MOSAIC has driven several transformative inclusion initiatives within Tata Steel. These include the Women of Mettle scholarship, the integration of transgender Heavy Earth Moving Machineries operators at its mines, and Queerious - a case study competition for LGBTQIA+ students. In 2023, the company launched Ananta Quest for students with disabilities and onboarded female firefighter trainees.