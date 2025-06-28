Tata Steel mulls a 20% diverse workforce by 2028

Tata Steel has announced its goal to achieve a 20% diverse workforce across the group by 2028. The announcement comes as part of the company's MOSAIC initiative, which focuses on diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Launched in 2015, MOSAIC seeks to make inclusion a core experience within Tata Steel's organizational culture.

Policy details MOSAIC initiative focuses on equitable and inclusive workplace Tata Steel is redefining norms in male-dominated sectors with progressive HR policies. These include equal benefits for LGBTQIA+ partners, gender-neutral parental leaves, and support for gender transition. The company also provides inclusive relocation and travel benefits. MOSAIC is built on five strategic pillars: recruitment, sensitization, retention & development, infrastructure, and celebration. These pillars cater to the unique needs of diverse communities such as women, persons with disabilities (PwDs), the LGBTQIA+ community, and affirmative action groups.

Inclusion focus Creating an ecosystem where everyone can thrive Atrayee Sanyal, Chief People Officer at Tata Steel, emphasized the company's long-standing commitment to people-centric HR policies. She said that their goal has always been to create a more equitable and inclusive workplace where individuals are valued for who they are. Sanyal also highlighted their belief in diversity and creating an ecosystem where everyone can thrive and contribute meaningfully.