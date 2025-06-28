Key changes for bank customers, train travelers from July

July 2025 will see a host of financial and service-related changes affecting bank customers and train travelers. The Indian Railways has made Aadhaar -based authentication mandatory for online Tatkal bookings. Major banks like Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are changing their ATM fees and service charges from July 1. The government will also announce new interest rates for small savings schemes during this period.

Fee hike Axis Bank revises fees for savings and trust accounts Axis Bank is revising its fees for savings and trust accounts. The bank has increased the fee for financial transactions at Axis and non-Axis ATMs beyond the free limit. The new fee structure now charges ₹23 per transaction instead of the earlier ₹21. This change will impact a large number of account holders across different categories, including savings, NRI, Trust Accounts, as well as some Priority and Burgundy category customers.

New rule Aadhaar authentication mandatory for online Tatkal ticket bookings Starting July 1, only those who have successfully authenticated their Aadhaar will be able to book Tatkal train tickets online via the IRCTC website and mobile app. Passengers will have to link their Aadhaar number with their IRCTC user profile and verify it successfully. From July 15, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication will be mandatory for all online Tatkal ticket bookings.