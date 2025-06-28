PwC also plans to lower salary hikes for its UK staff

PwC to cut 175 UK junior auditors amid market slowdown

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) plans to lay off around 175 junior auditors in the UK by August, according to Financial Times. The decision comes as part of a wider response to a market slowdown that has affected demand for certain professional services. PwC is also planning to reduce salary hikes for its UK staff, offering them a 2.5% pay rise from July, down from last year's 3%.