Huawei's AI products found using TSMC chips despite US ban
A recent investigation by Canadian research firm TechInsights has revealed that Huawei's artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators still use chips manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). The finding comes as a surprise, especially considering the strict trade restrictions the US has imposed on Huawei. These sanctions prevent the Chinese tech giant from sourcing chips from foreign companies such as TSMC.
TSMC's Ascend 910B chip found in Huawei's AI accelerator
TechInsights's investigation found a TSMC-manufactured Ascend 910B chip in one of Huawei's AI accelerators. Upon discovering this, TSMC reportedly alerted the US Commerce Department earlier this month. According to the Financial Times, TSMC had received an order similar to Huawei's Ascend 910B chip, which it deemed suspicious and reported to the Commerce Department.
TSMC denies business dealings with Huawei post-sanctions
Notably, TSMC has maintained that it has not done any business with Huawei since mid-September 2020, when stricter US sanctions were enforced. The company also claimed that it has not manufactured any chips for Huawei since the new restrictions came into effect. On its part, Huawei denied ever launching the 910B chip.
US revokes chip supply licenses to Intel and Qualcomm
The US has been gradually tightening trade restrictions against Huawei. Earlier this year, it even revoked licenses allowing Intel and Qualcomm to supply chips to the Chinese tech giant. This ban is aimed at preventing Huawei from accessing crucial components that power its devices and AI systems.
Huawei accused of secretly funding research at US universities
In May, Bloomberg reported that Huawei had secretly funded research at major US universities, including Harvard. The funds were allegedly channeled through a foundation named Optica. After the revelations, Optica returned the funds and its top executives resigned in August. Now, these new findings indicate that Huawei may still be finding ways to access restricted technology, posing challenges for regulators enforcing the ban.