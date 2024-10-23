Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite US sanctions, Huawei's AI products were found to contain chips manufactured by TSMC, according to TechInsights.

TSMC denies any recent business with Huawei, while the US continues to tighten trade restrictions, even revoking chip supply licenses to Intel and Qualcomm.

Amidst these allegations, Huawei is also accused of secretly funding research at US universities, suggesting the company may still be accessing restricted technology.

Huawei is reportedly using TSMC-made chips in its AI products

By Mudit Dube 04:45 pm Oct 23, 202404:45 pm

What's the story A recent investigation by Canadian research firm TechInsights has revealed that Huawei's artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators still use chips manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). The finding comes as a surprise, especially considering the strict trade restrictions the US has imposed on Huawei. These sanctions prevent the Chinese tech giant from sourcing chips from foreign companies such as TSMC.

Chip discovery

TSMC's Ascend 910B chip found in Huawei's AI accelerator

TechInsights's investigation found a TSMC-manufactured Ascend 910B chip in one of Huawei's AI accelerators. Upon discovering this, TSMC reportedly alerted the US Commerce Department earlier this month. According to the Financial Times, TSMC had received an order similar to Huawei's Ascend 910B chip, which it deemed suspicious and reported to the Commerce Department.

Denial

TSMC denies business dealings with Huawei post-sanctions

Notably, TSMC has maintained that it has not done any business with Huawei since mid-September 2020, when stricter US sanctions were enforced. The company also claimed that it has not manufactured any chips for Huawei since the new restrictions came into effect. On its part, Huawei denied ever launching the 910B chip.

License revocation

US revokes chip supply licenses to Intel and Qualcomm

The US has been gradually tightening trade restrictions against Huawei. Earlier this year, it even revoked licenses allowing Intel and Qualcomm to supply chips to the Chinese tech giant. This ban is aimed at preventing Huawei from accessing crucial components that power its devices and AI systems.

Funding allegations

Huawei accused of secretly funding research at US universities

In May, Bloomberg reported that Huawei had secretly funded research at major US universities, including Harvard. The funds were allegedly channeled through a foundation named Optica. After the revelations, Optica returned the funds and its top executives resigned in August. Now, these new findings indicate that Huawei may still be finding ways to access restricted technology, posing challenges for regulators enforcing the ban.