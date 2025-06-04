5 tips to prepare your car for monsoon in India
The much-awaited monsoon season is here in India and it's time to prepare our cars for the rains.
The wet weather can be tough on vehicles, causing everything from slipping on roads to potential water damage.
To help you avoid breakdowns or expensive repairs, here are some practical tips that will keep your car running smoothly during this time of the year.
Tip 1
Check tire tread depth
Tires are the only thing that connects your car to the road, making it essential to check them before going on a trip.
The tread depth should be at least 2mm, which can be checked using wear indicators between treads. If it reaches this level, it's time for a replacement.
Adequate tread depth not only improves the grip on wet roads but also significantly reduces stopping distance during hard braking situations.
Tip 2
Inspect the battery
Modern cars are packed with electronics, making it crucial to inspect your car's battery during the monsoon.
Look out for any exposed or frayed wires that might cause short circuits or electrical failures.
The use of wipers and lights usually increases during this season, which could put a strain on your battery if it's not in good condition.
Tip 3
Test your brakes at home
Braking distances rise on wet roads, making it important to have sharp and properly functioning brakes.
You can test them at home by starting the engine, allowing it to warm up, and then pressing the brake pedal.
Listen for any squeaks/grinding sounds and pay close attention to how the pedal feels.
If there are any issues like a sinking pedal, get your brakes inspected and replaced as needed.
Tip 4
Wipers and washer fluid are crucial
Wipers are an essential tool during the monsoon season, so it's important to make sure they're ready for heavy use.
First, inspect the rubber blades as they can crack from summer heat and become ineffective in rainy weather.
If your wipers leave any streaks on the windshield or make squeaky noises, replace them.
Don't forget to top up the washer fluid with windshield cleaner or soapy water for clear visibility.
Tip 5
Check all lights and indicators
During the overcast monsoon, your car's lights are crucial for visibility.
Before heading out, check headlamps, taillights, brake lights, fog lights, and indicators to make sure they're working properly. Replace any dim or flickering bulbs immediately.
If your headlights or taillamps have moisture in them or look hazy, getting them fixed/replaced is another important task.
Make sure that the beam of your headlights is even for safety reasons.