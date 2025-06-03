Tata Motors launches Harrier.ev SUV in India at ₹22L
What's the story
Tata Motors has launched the Harrier.ev in India, starting at ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new SUV is a major addition to Tata's all-electric lineup and marks the return of an all-wheel-drive layout after over five years.
Bookings for the flagship car will open on July 2.
The vehicle is bigger than the ICE Harrier and features subtle design changes.
Design details
The SUV is slightly larger than the standard Harrier
The Harrier.ev borrows a lot from the facelifted Harrier that has been on sale since 2023.
It features a new closed-off grille, a revised bumper with a line-based design, and 19-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels.
The SUV is slightly larger than the Harrier ICE, being 2mm longer, 210mm wider, and 22mm taller. However, both models share the same wheelbase of 2,741mm.
Interiors
It features a world-first Samsung Neo QLED display
The Harrier.ev's cabin is similar to its ICE-powered counterpart but gets a world-first Samsung Neo QLED display as the infotainment screen.
Other features include a digital driver's display, four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, touch-based HVAC control panel, rotary drive mode selector, and electronic parking brake.
A panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and powered front seats are also available.
The boot space stands at 502-liter.
Features
A look at the tech
The Harrier.ev packs a 10-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos 5.1, vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) facilities, and over-the-air (OTA) updates for the infotainment system.
Connected car tech, four drive modes, all-digital inside rear-view mirror, auto park assist and six terrain modes are offered.
It gets a 540-degree surround camera view that warns the driver if any of the wheels comes too close to a kerb.
Performance
What about the platform?
The Harrier.ev is based on an evolved version of Tata's Acti.ev platform.
The entry-level variants come with a 65kWh battery pack powering a single motor on the rear axle, delivering 291hp to the rear wheels.
Higher trims get a 75kWh LFP battery and two motors - one for each axle - producing a combined output of 291hp and peak torque of up to 504Nm.
Range
It can cover up to 627km on a single charge
The Harrier.ev's 75kWh variants can cover up to 627km on one charge, according to the MIDC.
Tata's internal testing cycle showed a real-world range of around 480-505km (RWD 75kWh) for the SUV.
A 7.2kW AC charger can fully charge the car in about 10.7 hours, while a more powerful, 120kW DC fast charger can charge the battery from 20-80% in 25 minutes.