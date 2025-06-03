What's the story

Tata Motors has launched the Harrier.ev in India, starting at ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new SUV is a major addition to Tata's all-electric lineup and marks the return of an all-wheel-drive layout after over five years.

Bookings for the flagship car will open on July 2.

The vehicle is bigger than the ICE Harrier and features subtle design changes.