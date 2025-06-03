What's the story

Honda is bringing its high-performance hatchback, the Civic Type R, to India, as per AutoX.

The move comes as part of a strategy to woo performance car enthusiasts in the country.

Unlike the standard sedan variant previously sold here, the Civic Type R is a hot hatchback that holds the Nurburgring lap record for fastest front-wheel-drive production car globally.

Upon launch here, it will take on the likes of Volkswagen Golf GTI.