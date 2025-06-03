Honda is bringing its Volkswagen Golf GTI rival to India
What's the story
Honda is bringing its high-performance hatchback, the Civic Type R, to India, as per AutoX.
The move comes as part of a strategy to woo performance car enthusiasts in the country.
Unlike the standard sedan variant previously sold here, the Civic Type R is a hot hatchback that holds the Nurburgring lap record for fastest front-wheel-drive production car globally.
Upon launch here, it will take on the likes of Volkswagen Golf GTI.
Exteriors
A look at the design
The 2025 Honda Civic Type R has a sporty design with an aggressive front lip, wide grille, smoked taillights, diffuser, and massive wing at the back.
It sits on 19-inch matte-black alloy wheels and features a unique center-mounted triple exhaust with active exhaust valves.
Inside, it gets red synthetic suede seats for an added sporty touch along with a driver-focused cabin theme.
Interiors
Tech and comfort features
The Civic Type R packs a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a physical volume knob.
It also flaunts LED ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, wireless phone charging facility, as well as cruise control and dual-zone climate control for added comfort on long drives or daily commutes.
Engine
What about performance?
The Honda Civic Type R packs an inline 2.0-liter, turbocharged, VTEC petrol engine that churns out 325hp and 420Nm of torque.
The power is sent to the front wheels via a single transmission option—a six-speed manual gearbox—that is meant to enhance driver engagement.
The car can go from 0-100km/h in just 5.4 seconds and reach a top speed of up to 275km/h, thanks to its Brembo brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport tires.
Handling
Powerful suspension setup
Honda Civic Type R features a dual-axis MacPherson strut at the front and a multi-link setup at the back, paired with an Adaptive Damper System. This combination is expected to improve handling and allow for precise cornering.