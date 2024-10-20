Summarize Simplifying... In short Honda has unveiled the CB300F FlexTech, India's first flex-fuel bike, priced at ₹1.7 lakh.

The bike, equipped with advanced features like all-LED lighting, digital instrument cluster, and Honda's Selectable Torque Control, aims to provide better handling and visibility.

This launch aligns with Honda's goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, marking a significant step towards a seamless flex-fuel transition in the Indian two-wheeler market.

What's the story Japanese automaker Honda has launched the first 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle in India, the CB300F FlexTech. The innovative bike, which is priced at ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), is fueled by a 293.52cc, oil-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder PGM-FI engine compatible with up to E85 fuel. The engine produces a maximum power output of 24.5hp and peak torque of 25.9Nm.

Looks

A look at the design and safety setup

The Honda CB300F FlexTech looks identical to its existing sibling in the Indian market. It gets disk brakes on both the ends, with a 276mm disk on the front and a 220mm one at the rear. The bike also gets dual-channel ABS and Honda's Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for better handling. The suspension system includes golden USD front forks and a five-step adjustable rear mono-shock.

Tech specs

Advanced features and availability

For better visibility, the Honda CB300F FlexTech comes with an all-LED lighting system. It also gets a digital instrument cluster with adjustable brightness levels and information like speed, odometer, tachometer, fuel gage, twin trip meters, gear position, and a clock. The bike will be available via Honda's BigWing dealership channel across India. However, the company is yet to reveal the delivery timeline for this model.

Sustainability goals

Honda's commitment to carbon neutrality

Tsutsumu Otani, the Managing Director, President and CEO of HMSI, said the company plans to achieve carbon neutrality for all its products and corporate activities by 2050. He noted Honda's global expertise in flex-fuel technology over a decade. Otani stressed that this motorcycle was specifically designed with Indian customers in mind, marking a significant step toward a seamless flex-fuel transition for the Indian two-wheeler market.