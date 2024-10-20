Summarize Simplifying... In short Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is recalling approximately 21,100 cars, primarily Dodge Hornet models, due to a brake pedal defect that could cause it to collapse unexpectedly.

The company is offering free 30-minute repairs at Dodge and Alfa Romeo dealerships, which involve installing a bolt and nut to strengthen the pedal.

In case of pedal failure, FCA advises drivers to use the electronic parking brake and automatic emergency braking assist system, but stresses the importance of controlling the vehicle before an emergency situation arises. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Affected models include the 2024 Dodge Hornet

Fiat recalls around 21,100 cars over defective brake pedals

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:46 am Oct 20, 202410:46 am

What's the story Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has recalled 21,069 units of the Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale models. The recall was issued due to a possible defect in the brake pedal that could cause it to collapse, resulting in the loss of brake function. The affected cars include the 2024 Dodge Hornet and the 2024-2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Incident reports

Recall triggered by accident and multiple reported failures

The recall was initiated after an accident took place due to this defect, although FCA wasn't aware of any injuries caused by it. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall documents state that the brake pedal could "collapse" without warning. However, they don't explain the issue in detail.

Repair strategy

FCA offers free repairs

To address this issue, FCA has come up with a simple solution: installing a bolt and nut in the brake assembly to strengthen the pedal. The repair process is estimated to take just 30 minutes and will be performed free of cost for car owners at Dodge and Alfa Romeo dealerships. It is still not clear if this new bolt replaces an existing one that could have loosened, or was never installed in the first place.

Safety advice

FCA advises drivers on safety measures

In the event of a pedal failure while driving, FCA has advised Hornet and Tonale drivers to use the electronic parking brake as it remains functional even when the vehicle is in motion. Also, the automatic emergency braking assist system of these vehicles continues to operate irrespective of the pedal's condition. However, FCA emphasizes that it is best for drivers to control their cars before an emergency intervention becomes necessary.

Recall breakdown

Dodge Hornet models form majority of recall

The Dodge Hornet models make up most of the recall, with 16,960 units affected. The first issue pertaining to this problem was reported in November 2023. However, Stellantis, FCA's parent firm, didn't launch an investigation until late September 2024. As of October 1, Stellantis has received a total of 12 reports worldwide that could be associated with this brake pedal issue.