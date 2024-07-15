In short Simplifying... In short Tata's new Curvv EV, set to launch on August 7, will feature design elements from models like the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari.

Tata Curvv EV bookings live ahead of August 7 launch

By Akash Pandey 06:55 pm Jul 15, 202406:55 pm

What's the story Tata Motors dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for the forthcoming Tata Curvv and Curvv EV, slated to make their debut in India on August 7. The new models will feature a unique SUV-coupe body style with a sloping roofline. This design sets them apart from competitors in the market. Both the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) versions of the Curvv are expected to be available.

Design aspects

Curvv models to sport unique design elements

The Curvv models will borrow some design elements from other Tata models such as the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. These include connected Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), sleek LED headlights, and LED tail lamps. The electric version of the Curvv is also expected to feature a closed grille, tweaked bumpers, and different alloys to distinguish it from its ICE counterpart.

Vehicle features

Advanced features and safety systems

Both versions of the Curvv are expected to be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and ventilated front seats. Additional features will include multi-color ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety features are likely to include multiple Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), six standard airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, hill hold, and hill start assist features among others.

Engine specifications

Curvv EV may boast a range of up to 500km

The regular Curvv is anticipated to be available with both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine is expected to be a new 1.2-liter turbo unit offering 125hp/225Nm. The diesel mill will likely be a Nexon-sourced 1.5-liter turbo unit, churning 115hp/260Nm. Both engines could come with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox, with an optional dual-clutch transmission expected for the petrol variant. The Curvv EV is expected to offer multiple battery pack options, boasting a range of up to 500km.