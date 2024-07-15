In short Simplifying... In short Kia India is recalling over 1,100 units of its EV6 model to provide a free software update, aiming to fix an undisclosed issue.

The EV6, available in single or dual-motor options, competes with models like the Volvo C40 Recharge and BMW iX1.

Kia India recalls over 1,100 units of EV6: Know reason

What's the story Kia India has announced a recall of 1,138 units of its flagship electric vehicle, the EV6, due to a potential fault in the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU). The affected vehicles were manufactured between March 3, 2022, and April 14, 2023. The Korean automaker identified a possible issue with the ICCU that could impact the vehicle's 12V auxiliary battery.

Customer service

Free software update for affected EV6 units

Kia India will be providing a free software update to rectify the issue in the affected EV6 units. The company will connect with customers to inform them about this recall. After receiving the notification, customers are required to schedule an appointment at their nearest Kia dealership for the software update. For further assistance, Kia's call center can be reached at 1800-108-5005.

Vehicle details

Kia EV6 specifications and market competition

The Kia EV6 is available in India with either a single motor rear-wheel drive or a dual-motor all-wheel drive option. Each model is equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery pack. The rear-wheel drive variant delivers 229hp power and 350Nm torque, while the all-wheel drive version offers 325hp power and 605Nm torque. The EV6 competes with models such as the Volvo C40 Recharge, BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQA, and its less expensive sibling, the Hyundai IONIQ 5.