The SUV is packed with comfort and convenience features like a panoramic sunroof, gesture-controlled boot lid, park assist with a 360-degree camera, and a B&O sound system.

Under the hood, it boasts a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, delivering power to all four wheels through an automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive system.

Limited-run Audi Q5 Bold Edition launched at ₹72.3L: Check features

By Akash Pandey 01:05 pm Jul 15, 202401:05 pm

What's the story Audi has launched the Q5 Bold Edition in India at ₹72.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This follows previous releases of the Audi Q7 Bold Edition and both the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback Bold Editions. The new model, available in limited quantities, features a 'Black Styling Package' to enhance its aesthetic appeal with high-gloss black accents on various exterior parts.

Design details

What's included in the 'Black Styling Package'?

The Q5 Bold Edition's 'Black Styling Package' includes high-gloss black accents on the grille, Audi emblems, exterior mirrors, window surrounds, and roof rails. Customers can select from five color options: Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Mythos Black, District Green, and Manhattan Gray. The SUV's design aims to enhance aesthetic appeal while offering potential buyers a range of customization options.

Vehicle highlights

Enhanced comfort and convenience features

The limited edition Audi Q5 is equipped with several features for improved comfort and convenience. These include 19-inch Audi sport wheels, a suspension system with damper control, LED tailights and headlamps, and six drive modes. On the inside, this edition offers a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with a gesture-controlled boot lid, park assist with a 360-degree camera, eight airbags, and a B&O sound system with 3D effects.

Enhanced features

Additional interior aminities and powertrain details

The Q5 Bold Edition's interior also includes powered front seats with driver memory, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, and an Audi Smartphone interface. The Ambient Lighting Package Plus offers a wide range of colors for both surface and contour lighting. Upholstery options include Atlas beige and Okapi brown leatherette with Piano black inlays. Under the hood, there is a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 261hp/370Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels via an automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive system.