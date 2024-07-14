Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sold 15,902 units

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was India's bestselling 7-seater car this June

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:27 pm Jul 14, 202404:27 pm

What's the story The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga led the seven-seater vehicle market in India in June 2024, selling a total of 15,902 units. This figure signifies an impressive year-on-year (YoY) growth of 89% from the previous year's sales of 8,422 units in the same month. The Mahindra Scorpio followed closely behind with a consistent performance, securing second place by selling 12,307 units.

Sales performance

Mixed results for Mahindra and Toyota in June

The combined sales of Mahindra's Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N saw a significant increase of 42% from the previous year, selling 8,648 units in June 2024. However, the Bolero experienced a downturn with sales dropping by 15% to only 7,365 units. Meanwhile, Toyota's Innova Crysta and Hycross collectively sold a total of 9,412 units domestically - marking an increase of 13% from the previous year.

Market dynamics

Sales fluctuate for Kia and Maruti Suzuki

The Kia Carens experienced a significant drop in sales with only 5,154 units sold in June 2024 - a decrease of 36% from the previous year. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 saw an upward trend with a YoY rise of 16%, selling a total of 3,323 units. Sales for the Toyota Fortuner declined by 13% YoY with only 2,675 units sold.

Declining sales

Tata Safari and Renault Triber see sales dip

The Renault Triber ranked ninth with a total of 1,800 units sold last month. This figure represents a drop of 20% compared to the corresponding period 12 months ago, when it sold 2,257 units. The Tata Safari secured the 10th spot in sales with 1,394 units sold in June 2024, marking a decrease of 16% from the previous year.