Mahindra Thar 5-Door fully leaked ahead of launch in August

What's the story Mahindra is preparing for the launch of its much-awaited Thar 5-door model, set to debut on August 15, 2024. The vehicle is expected to compete with the Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny's 5-door versions. Recently leaked photos reveal a vibrant red vehicle, promising a mix of rugged off-road capability as well as enhanced practicality for daily use.

A look at the exteriors

The leaked images highlight the Thar 5-door's robust and iconic design elements, including flared wheel arches, a redesigned front grille, and circular LED headlamps. The vehicle retains the signature vertical taillights and a tail-mounted spare wheel from its 3-door counterpart. The addition of two extra doors enhances convenience without compromising the continuity of design.

The interior offers comfort and utility

The Thar 5-door's interior features a spacious cabin that caters to comfort as well as utility. The second row offers ample room for passengers, with versatile boot space that can be expanded by folding the rear seats. Premium materials and finishes, dual-tone upholstery options, rear AC vents, dual-zone climate control, and an electric sunroof enhance the overall comfort of the cabin.

Thar 5-Door boasts technological upgrades

The Thar 5-door comes equipped with a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, for seamless integration with smartphones and other gadgets. Safety remains a priority for Mahindra, as the SUV is tipped to feature multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera system, front parking sensors, and disc brakes on all wheels. These facilities are likely to be standard or available on higher trims.

Thar 5-Door inherits powertrain options from 3-Door model

The Mahindra Thar 5-door will inherit the powertrain choices from its 3-door counterpart, offering a choice between a 2.0-liter petrol engine and a robust 2.2-liter diesel mill. Transmission choices will include a smooth-shifting 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit. Both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations are likely to be available.