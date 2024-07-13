In short Simplifying... In short The upcoming Nissan X-Trail, set to compete with SUVs like the SKODA Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and MG Gloster in India, will be offered in three shades.

The new model combines rugged elements like wheel arch and bumper cladding with modern features such as a metallic trim, gloss black 'V-Motion' grille, and split LED headlamps.

It also boasts a seven-seat layout and a panoramic sunroof, aiming to stand out in the market. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The SUV will offer a seven-seat layout and a panoramic sunroof

Nissan X-Trail to be offered in 3 shades in India

By Akash Pandey 07:03 pm Jul 13, 202407:03 pm

What's the story Nissan is all set to re-introduce its X-Trail in the Indian market later this month. The fourth-generation SUV will be available in three distinct colors: Diamond Black, Champagne Silver, and Solid White. According to Alfonso Albaisa, SVP Nissan Design, these colors were specifically chosen to highlight the X-Trail's premium positioning and its shift back toward an "authentic SUV" look. The 2024 model will be a Completely Built-Up (CBU) import with an expected price range of ₹40-45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Design evolution

Nissan's design approach for the new X-Trail

Albaisa, during a dialog with Indian media, revealed that the third-generation X-Trail had adopted a curvier, crossover-like look in 2014 to align with market trends. However, the fourth-generation model leans toward the more upright and bold design of its first and second-generation predecessors. The new SUV will feature rugged elements such as cladding on wheel arches and bumpers, balanced by modern touches like metallic trim, Nissan's 'V-Motion' grille finished in gloss black, and split LED headlamps.

Rivals

Competition in Indian SUV market

The upcoming Nissan X-Trail is set to compete with other seven-seat SUVs such as the SKODA Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and MG Gloster in the Indian market. Albaisa believes that the combination of rugged elements and modern touches will set the X-Trail apart from its competitors. The new model will also boasts an extensive feature list including a seven-seat layout and panoramic sunroof, further enhancing its appeal among potential buyers.