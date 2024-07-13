Nissan X-Trail to be offered in 3 shades in India
Nissan is all set to re-introduce its X-Trail in the Indian market later this month. The fourth-generation SUV will be available in three distinct colors: Diamond Black, Champagne Silver, and Solid White. According to Alfonso Albaisa, SVP Nissan Design, these colors were specifically chosen to highlight the X-Trail's premium positioning and its shift back toward an "authentic SUV" look. The 2024 model will be a Completely Built-Up (CBU) import with an expected price range of ₹40-45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan's design approach for the new X-Trail
Albaisa, during a dialog with Indian media, revealed that the third-generation X-Trail had adopted a curvier, crossover-like look in 2014 to align with market trends. However, the fourth-generation model leans toward the more upright and bold design of its first and second-generation predecessors. The new SUV will feature rugged elements such as cladding on wheel arches and bumpers, balanced by modern touches like metallic trim, Nissan's 'V-Motion' grille finished in gloss black, and split LED headlamps.
Competition in Indian SUV market
The upcoming Nissan X-Trail is set to compete with other seven-seat SUVs such as the SKODA Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and MG Gloster in the Indian market. Albaisa believes that the combination of rugged elements and modern touches will set the X-Trail apart from its competitors. The new model will also boasts an extensive feature list including a seven-seat layout and panoramic sunroof, further enhancing its appeal among potential buyers.