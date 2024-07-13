In short Simplifying... In short The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber is set to offer a comfortable ride with its easy-to-reach handlebar, forward-set footpegs, and removable pillion seat.

The bike will retain the original model's 349cc, air-cooled engine, generating 20.2hp and 27Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The bike's chassis, engine, and other components would be similar to the regular model

What to expect from Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber

By Akash Pandey 05:51 pm Jul 13, 202405:51 pm

What's the story Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the Classic 350 Bobber, a pared-down version of the original model, in the Indian market. The motorcycle has been seen undergoing road tests in the country. The spy shots suggest the redesigned model will feature a sleek fuel tank, fork covers, and curved fenders at both ends. Notable elements include an ape hanger handlebar and a single-piece rider seat in the standard trim.

The Classic 350 Bobber promotes a relaxed riding experience. As seen on the test bike, it will include a removable pillion seat, which creates an interesting floating effect. The riding position seems to be designed for comfort, with easy reach to the handlebar and forward-set footpegs. Suspension duties on the bike will be handled by telescopic forks and twin rear shock absorbers. It will ride on wire-spoke wheels with tube-type tires. Both front and rear wheels will feature disc brakes.

The bike's chassis, engine, and other components are expected to mirror those of the Classic 350. Specifically, it will house a 349cc, air-cooled engine that generates 20.2hp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 27Nm at 4,000rpm. This engine will be coupled with a five-speed gearbox.