India, Russia begin talks to co-develop next-generation BrahMos missile
What's the story
India and Russia have started talks to co-develop an advanced version of the BrahMos missile, according to The Economic Times.
The development comes after the original BrahMos missiles were successfully deployed in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.
The move is part of a larger plan to strengthen defense capabilities, and encourage indigenous manufacturing under India's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.
Production plans
BrahMos facility in UP to produce advanced missiles
The newly established BrahMos facility in Uttar Pradesh has been earmarked for the production of these advanced missiles.
The facility, which cost ₹300 crore, is expected to manufacture missiles on a large scale.
This unit includes the anchor unit PTC and seven other supporting facilities, all set up on 80 hectares of land provided free by the government.
Inauguration
BrahMos Aerospace facility inaugurated by top officials
The BrahMos Aerospace Unit in Lucknow was inaugurated on May 11 by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Praising the success of the BrahMos missile during Operation Sindoor, the UP CM said, "If you didn't [see it], then just ask the people of Pakistan about the power of the BrahMos missile."
This underscores India's commitment to bolster its defense through international collaboration and local production.
Strategic importance
BrahMos missiles: Key to India's defense strategy
BrahMos missiles have proved extremely effective in targeting terror bases and countering threats from Pakistan.
These supersonic missiles, which have a range of 290-400km and top speeds of Mach 2.8, can cause massive damage to runways.
They can't be intercepted by any known air defense systems, including those of China and Pakistan.
Industrial corridors
India's defense corridors: A step toward self-reliance
In 2018, PM Narendra Modi announced two Defense Industrial Corridors—one in Uttar Pradesh and the other in Tamil Nadu.
The corridors are part of initiatives to reduce dependency on defense imports and promote indigenous manufacturing.
The UP corridor has six designated nodes: Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot, all with excellent logistics support via major expressways and highways.
Economic impact
UP Defense Industrial Corridor: Investment and employment prospects
So far, 57 MoUs have been signed with a proposed investment of nearly ₹30,000 crore. The target is a ₹50,000 crore investment and 100,000 jobs across the six nodes.
These units represent an actual investment of ₹9,462.8 crore and are expected to create direct employment for 13,736 people.
This initiative underscores India's commitment to fostering domestic manufacturing in the defense sector.