Summarize Simplifying... In short The director of a school in Noida was arrested for installing a spy camera in the washroom.

The camera, purchased online for ₹22,000, was concealed in a bulb holder and could live-stream footage to the director's devices.

This incident came to light after a teacher found the device and reported it, sparking an ongoing police investigation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident occurred on December 10

Noida school director arrested for installing spy camera in washroom

By Snehil Singh 07:33 pm Dec 18, 202407:33 pm

What's the story Navnish Sahay, the director of a play school called Learn with Fun in Noida's Sector 70, has been arrested for allegedly installing a spy camera in the teachers' washroom. The device was found on December 10 by a teacher who noticed an unusual faint light coming from a bulb socket. On closer inspection, she realized it was a hidden camera and immediately alerted the school's security guard.

Tech details

Investigation reveals live-streaming capabilities of hidden camera

The security guard confirmed the presence of the device, following which the teacher reported the incident to Sahay and school coordinator Parul. Both denied any involvement in the matter. Subsequently, Noida Central Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shakti Mohan Awasthi initiated an investigation. The probe revealed the spy camera was operational and could live-stream footage to Sahay's computer and mobile phone without recording it.

Confession

School director confesses to purchasing spy camera online

During the investigation, Sahay admitted purchasing a spy camera online for ₹22,000, designed to be concealed in a bulb holder. The teacher alleged it wasn't an isolated incident, claiming she had earlier found a similar device in the school toilet, which she handed to Parul, but no action followed. The school's security guard claimed Sahay installed the camera, while police are probing if the guard was also involved.