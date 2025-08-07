Box office: 'Dhadak 2' fails to impress, collects ₹15 crore

"Dhadak 2," a Hindi romantic drama starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, hasn't connected with viewers. The film tells the story of Neelesh, a lower-caste law student, and Vidhi, an upper-caste girl, as they navigate caste discrimination. It's a remake of the Tamil film "Pariyerum Perumal."

'Dhadak 2' in numbers The movie opened at ₹3.5 crore and made nearly ₹11 crore over its first weekend.

Weekday collections dropped sharply—even after ticket prices were slashed to ₹99—bringing the six-day total to around ₹15 crore across India.

Reasons behind film's failure "Dhadak 2" faced stiff competition from other releases like "Saiyaara" and "Son of Sardaar 2," plus weak marketing didn't help its case.

It also saw delays due to certification issues.