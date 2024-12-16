Summarize Simplifying... In short The AIADMK party has criticized the central government for naming laws in Hindi and Sanskrit, demanding English names instead.

The party also accused the DMK government of failing to fulfill election promises, including the release of long-term Muslim prisoners and handling of issues like tungsten mining and NEET.

AIADMK leader, Palaniswami, further questioned the lack of live broadcasting of Assembly proceedings and the short duration of Assembly sessions under DMK's rule.

AIADMK passed a resolution condemning the practice

AIADMK slams Centre for naming laws in Hindi, Sanskrit

What's the story The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has accused the central government of indirectly imposing Hindi by naming laws in Hindi and Sanskrit. The accusation was made during the party's executive committee and general council meeting, where they passed a resolution, condemning the practice and urged that laws be named in English instead. The resolution highlighted Hindi is just one of the 22 languages listed in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

Language demand

AIADMK demands English names for Union government laws

The AIADMK said, "Under the circumstances, the central government naming laws in Hindi and Sanskrit can be considered only as an indirect imposition of Hindi." The party demanded that all Union government-enacted laws should have English names. Sixteen other resolutions were passed during the meeting. One of the important resolutions demanded education be brought back to the state list of the Constitution.

Political criticism

AIADMK criticizes DMK government over unfulfilled promises

The AIADMK also demanded impartial financial allocations for Tamil Nadu from the Centre. The party slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for failing to deliver on promises made during the 2021 assembly elections. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the DMK for conducting Assembly sessions for only 113 days since assuming power. He said, "The DMK government should have conducted sessions for 400 days by now."

Issue mishandling

AIADMK condemns DMK's handling of key issues

Palaniswami also questioned why live broadcasting of Assembly proceedings hadn't been implemented. The AIADMK also accused the DMK of mishandling issues like tungsten mining and failing to take action on NEET. The party condemned the DMK for not releasing Muslim prisoners jailed for over 20 years, despite promises. It also criticized inadequate measures following Cyclone Fengal's impact.