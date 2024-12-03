Police detain protesting farmers at Delhi-UP border
Police detained members of various farm unions on Tuesday during a sit-in protest at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border. The demonstration was part of the "Delhi Chalo" movement, which had been earlier obstructed by police barricades. The incident has sparked criticism from opposition parties who underscored the farmers' right to protest.
Opposition parties criticize government's response to protest
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for its handling of the farmers' protest. He said, "Ever since the BJP government has come to power, they have not taken a single decision that is in the interest of the farmers of India." Bajwa emphasized that farmers have a fundamental right to express their demands peacefully and urged them to ensure there was no disruption of law and order.
Opposition leaders highlight farmers' issues and rights
Bajwa also highlighted problems like Minimum Support Price (MSP) and accused traders, ostensibly with government help, of looting around 300 quintals of paddy from Punjab farmers. Aam Aadmi Party MP Malvinder Singh Kang supported Bajwa's sentiments and said farmers are demanding promises made by the Prime Minister. He added, "I think they have the right to peaceful protest."
SP MP comments on farmers' conditions under BJP governance
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad also spoke about the plight of Indian farmers under the BJP's rule. He said that despite the onset of winter, farmers are compelled to guard their fields against threats like microbes and stray animals. Prasad said letting farmers march to Delhi for their demands is important for democracy and good governance.