Farmers protesting at the Delhi-UP border have been detained by police, sparking criticism from opposition leaders.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Aam Aadmi Party MP Malvinder Singh Kang argue that the BJP government has failed to protect farmers' interests, citing issues like Minimum Support Price and unfulfilled promises.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad emphasized the importance of allowing peaceful protests for democracy and good governance.

The protest was part of the "Delhi Chalo" movement

Police detain protesting farmers at Delhi-UP border

What's the story Police detained members of various farm unions on Tuesday during a sit-in protest at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border. The demonstration was part of the "Delhi Chalo" movement, which had been earlier obstructed by police barricades. The incident has sparked criticism from opposition parties who underscored the farmers' right to protest.

Political backlash

Opposition parties criticize government's response to protest

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for its handling of the farmers' protest. He said, "Ever since the BJP government has come to power, they have not taken a single decision that is in the interest of the farmers of India." Bajwa emphasized that farmers have a fundamental right to express their demands peacefully and urged them to ensure there was no disruption of law and order.

Farmers' plight

Opposition leaders highlight farmers' issues and rights

Bajwa also highlighted problems like Minimum Support Price (MSP) and accused traders, ostensibly with government help, of looting around 300 quintals of paddy from Punjab farmers. Aam Aadmi Party MP Malvinder Singh Kang supported Bajwa's sentiments and said farmers are demanding promises made by the Prime Minister. He added, "I think they have the right to peaceful protest."

Farmers' struggle

SP MP comments on farmers' conditions under BJP governance

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad also spoke about the plight of Indian farmers under the BJP's rule. He said that despite the onset of winter, farmers are compelled to guard their fields against threats like microbes and stray animals. Prasad said letting farmers march to Delhi for their demands is important for democracy and good governance.