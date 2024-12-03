Summarize Simplifying... In short The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has reclassified packaged drinking water as a 'high-risk food category', requiring annual audits by recognized third-party agencies.

Annual third-party food safety audits are now mandatory

FSSAI reclassifies packaged drinking water as 'high-risk food category'

Dec 03, 2024

What's the story The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has reclassified packaged drinking water and mineral water as a "High-Risk Food Category." The decision, announced in an order dated November 29, is aimed at enhancing consumer protection and ensuring rigorous quality control in the industry. The reclassification mandates manufacturers to undergo mandatory third-party food safety audits annually and adhere to elevated quality standards.

Audit requirement

The FSSAI order reads, "It is reiterated that all centrally licensed manufacturers under the High-Risk Food Categories shall get its business audited by FSSAI recognized third party food safety auditing agency every year." This mandate is applicable to food business operators dealing with non-alcoholic beverages, packaged drinking water, and mineral water. The move comes after recent amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

Guideline update

FSSAI's new guidelines aim to improve safety, quality standards

Under the updated guidelines, manufacturers will have to undergo mandatory inspections before being granted licenses or registrations. This decision is aimed at improving safety and quality standards for consumers. Notably, the packaged drinking water industry had previously advocated for streamlined regulations to remove dual certification requirements from both BIS and FSSAI.

E-commerce regulation

FSSAI addresses e-commerce food business operators

The FSSAI has also issued guidelines for e-commerce food business operators on product shelf life and unsupported claims online. It mandated that no operators can function on e-commerce platforms without a valid FSSAI license or registration. Further, any product claims must align with information on product labels per FSSAI guidelines.