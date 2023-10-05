ONDC to soon offer Urban Company-like professional services

By Rishabh Raj 02:36 pm Oct 05, 202302:36 pm

Too soon to predict a timeline because we are really in the early stages, ONDC CBO Shireesh Joshi said

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government-backed e-commerce initiative, is looking to expand its services by adding skill-based offerings like appliance repair and teaching assistance. At present, ONDC's platform allows users to access food, groceries, and mobility services. Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer, told Moneycontrol that they have received numerous requests from organizations and state governments to include skill-based services on the platform.

Developing network capability for new services

To make these new services available, ONDC will need to establish protocols and bring on board participants who can provide these skill-based services. Joshi suggested that a platform like Urban Company could be a suitable candidate for this expansion. Although it's too early to set a timeline for these updates, ONDC is actively working on enhancing the network's capacity to support the additional services.

Growth in transactions and international B2B exports

ONDC has seen impressive growth lately, with weekly average orders surpassing 1,00,000 transactions per day and monthly transactions exceeding three million. The network has also entered international B2B exports through its partnership with Singapore-based buying app Proxtera. As ONDC continues to gain global recognition through events like G20, Joshi believes that the network's growth will help Indian products reach international markets.

Expanding reach to rural areas

Besides its expansion in urban areas, ONDC is working to extend its reach to rural regions by partnering with agencies like the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), NABARD, philanthropic organizations, small and medium enterprises, and the agriculture ministry. These collaborations aim to offer rural outreach to small farmers and bring rural entrepreneurs onto the network. The speed of ONDC's growth will depend on the responsiveness of potential participants and their awareness of the network.