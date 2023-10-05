Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

1/9

Business 3 min read

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

By Sanjana Shankar 10:48 am Oct 05, 202310:48 am

Ethereum is up 2.29% since last week

Bitcoin has risen 0.95% over the last 24 hours to trade at $27,681.74. It is up 4.95% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.16% from yesterday and is trading at $1,643.25. From the previous week, it is up 2.29%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $539.85 billion and $197.58 billion, respectively.

2/9

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $212.90, up 0.82% from yesterday and up 0.47% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 0.48% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.19% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.22%) and $0.066 (up 0.52%), respectively.

3/9

Solana has gone up by 21.65% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.39 (up 1.32%), $4.04 (up 0.33%), $0.0000077 (up 0.77%), and $0.55 (up 1.14%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 21.65% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 1.35%. Shiba Inu is up 0.11% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 10.6%.

4/9

Check out the top gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Trust Wallet Token, Avalanche, Mina, Render, and Aave. They are trading at $0.88 (up 12.84%), $9.99 (up 7.14%), $0.33 (up 6.47%), $1.73 (up 5.83%), and $67.06 (up 4.05%), respectively.

5/9

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $216.9827 (up 2.84%), respectively.

6/9

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Toncoin, Conflux, UNUS SED LEO, Quant, and Stellar. They are trading at $1.96 (down 3.06%), $0.11 (down 1.96%), $3.76 (down 1.82%), $85.68 (down 1.73%), and $0.11 (down 1.22%), respectively.

7/9

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $27,673.22 (up 1.06%), $7.62 (up 1.82%), $9.99 (up 7.14%), and $4.29 (down 0.55%), respectively.

8/9

Take a look at the top NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Tezos, and Render are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.13 (up 1.04%), $0.44 (up 1.09%), $0.55 (up 1.25%), $0.66 (up 2.64%), and $1.73 (up 6%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion, a 0.52% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $28.0 billion, which marks a 22.16% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.04 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.2 trillion.